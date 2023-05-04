Adriano Moraes sums up “end of relationship” with Demetrious Johnson: “Let’s dance”

Adriano Moraes is ready to close the book on his long-term relationship with flyweight rival Demetrious Johnson.

On Friday night, ONE Championship will bring a stacked ONE Fight Night 10 lineup to the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. In the main event of the evening, ONE flyweight world champion will put his title on the line against the same man he took it from, Adriano Moraes.

Deadlocked at one win apiece, both men are determined to leave the ‘Mile High City’ with 26 pounds of gold and a truckload of bragging rights.

Mere hours away from their highly anticipated showdown, Adriano Moraes appeared at the ONE Fight Night 10 press conference and open workout to discuss his mindset going into the ONE world title headliner:

“I’m very excited for Friday night. Share the [circle] one more time with the greatest of all time... I'm just ready to go. Let’s enjoy it, every moment. I’m ready to be the new champion. Let’s go, brother. Let’s dance. It’s the end of a relationship.”

Before Demetrious Johnson signed with the promotion in 2018, Adriano Moraes was the ruler of the flyweight division. Dominating some of the biggest names in the sport, including Geje Eustaquio, Kairat Akhmetov, and Danny Kingad. Once ‘Mighty Mouse’ entered the fray, all signs pointed towards Johnson taking things over.

Most fans thought that was the case at ONE on TNT 1 when Johnson was heavily favored to take the world title from Moraes. However, ‘Mikinho’ had plans of his own. Instead of surrendering the crown, he defended it brilliantly, scoring a massive second-round knockout against the flyweight icon.

Of course, ‘Mighty Mouse’ would strike back 16 months later, earning his own highlight-reel knockout to capture the ONE flyweight world title, leading us to their epic third encounter this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

Poll : 0 votes