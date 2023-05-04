Throw it back to Jonathan Haggerty’s historic KO of Nong-O

At ONE Fight Night 9 last month, Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world again to become a two-time Muay Thai world champion under the ONE banner.

After a great run in the flyweight division that saw him become a world champion and really make his name with a pair of classic fights against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Haggerty made the decision to move up a weight class.

With a majority decision win on his bantamweight debut, ‘The General’ then drew one of the toughest tasks in all of combat sports.

The reigning world champion Nong-O Hama has proven himself to be one of the best strikers on the planet with an undefeated run in ONE Championship.

With Nong-O securing ten consecutive wins in the promotion, and the previous five being finishes, Haggerty was a huge underdog coming into the Lumpinee Stadium.

After some good exchanges between the two which went slightly in the favor of the defending champion, Jonathan Haggerty stunned the fans in attendance by dropping his opponent in the first round with a straight right hand.

With the champion clearly in a compromised state, the Brit piled on the pressure after smelling blood, producing another two consecutive knockdowns to end the reign of Nong-O Hama in the very first round.

Jonathan Haggerty has produced some incredible performances throughout his run in ONE Championship but on April 21 in Bangkok, Thailand, he delivered his masterpiece.

The world champion is now being lined up for his first title defense at bantamweight with a highly-anticipated all British showdown with Liam Harrison being the one that has got the fans talking.

