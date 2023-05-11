Liam Harrison more than willing to take on Jonathan Haggerty next: 'I will happily do that'

If there’s a couple of things that have made British striking icon Liam Harrison truly a ‘Hitman’ it's his ability to thrive in firefights and his courage to step up against any fighter – regardless of the odds.

The Leeds native watched in awe as fellow countryman Jonathan Haggerty earned one of the upsets of the year inside the ONE Circle when he took on Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April.

The fighter known as ‘The General’ took out the seemingly unstoppable Thai dynamo in the main event to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown, courtesy of his heavy punching combination that floored the divisional king thrice inside the opening stanza.

Since that monumental win, Jonathan Haggerty has had a huge target on his back, with fighters like Rodtang and Superlek keen to test the Englishman’s credentials as a world champion.

‘Hitman’ is another one of the fighters keen to slug it out against the 26-year-old.

The living legend addressed the topic in an interview with SCMP MMA:

“I’m not sure, to be fair. It depends on what Chatri and the ONE team see [in] it. If that has to be my comeback fight, I’m more than willing to let that be my comeback fight."

“I’d like to have a warm-up fight first, but if I have to be thrown straight in there, I will happily do that.”

Watch the full interview here:

Liam Harrison is currently back in training following a freak knee injury he suffered during his battle against Nong-O in August last year.

When he makes his comeback, whether it’s against Haggerty or not, fans can expect Liam Harrison to return to action with a bang.

