Jonathan Haggerty displays proper technique needed to land high kicks

Former ONE flyweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty displayed the proper technique required to land high kicks in a hilarious video that’s gone viral on social media this week.

The UK superstar used a heavy bag to show how to land high kicks on target without hurting yourself or stubbing your toe. Even though he makes it look so effortless, it’s easier said than done.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is looking lean and strong ahead of his world title brawl against current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

More than just a pretty face, Haggerty is undoubtedly one of the most driven and dedicated Muay Thai strikers in ONE Championship.

To prepare for the biggest challenge of his career, the UK superstar has been conditioned very well to be in the best shape of his life.

Nong-O is a tough man to beat and represents a tougher challenge to Haggerty than his previous opponents, including ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Hopefully, Haggerty comes out aggressive from the onset, because that would be his only window to finding an early knockout before Nong-O Hama imposes his will in the later rounds.

With that said, a victory over the divisional king on Friday will be historic for the young star, especially if he were to end it with a spectacular finish in front of Nong-O Hama's home crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch ONE Fight Night 9 unfold this Friday, April 21 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, which will be broadcast live and for free in Canada and the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video.

