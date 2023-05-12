Liam Harrison focused on recovery, ‘not too fussed’ on next opponent

English striking superstar ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison was in town in Denver, Colorado to take in the festivities of the historic ONE Fight Night 10 event – ONE Championship’s first-ever on-ground event in the United States.

But taking in the atmosphere and the excitement of fight week, the 37-year-old veteran couldn’t help but feel jealous as all the athletes went about their business in preparation for their marquee matchups.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison took time out to speak to the media and offered his take on a potential opponent in his return.

‘Hitman’ said:

“To be honest I’m not too fussed, to be honest. I just want to get myself back fit, healthy, just to get back in there because I’m jealous watching everyone fighting here today.”

Harrison willing to fight anybody, at any time, is typical for the hard-hitting Englishman. ‘Hitman’ backs down from no challenge, and is even willing to head into his fights at a disadvantage, as long as he’s able to throw down.

That being said, there are a myriad of potential blockbuster matchups for Liam Harrison on the horizon.

But perhaps the biggest of them all is a showdown against newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, fellow Englishman ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

Haggerty won the belt by knocking out former Harrison opponent, the legendary Nong-O Hama, earlier this year. A potentially battle between Harrison and Haggerty in the United Kingdom would undoubtedly sell out any arena, and could easily end up as the U.K.’s biggest combat sports event in history.

