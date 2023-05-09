Rodtang Jitmuangnon calls out Jonathan Haggerty: “Come fight me”

After scoring another highlight-reel knockout at ONE Fight Night 10 against Edgar Tabares, ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has his sights set on becoming a two-division ONE world champion.

Rodtang delivered a show in his return to the Circle on Friday night, securing a second-round KO against Mexican-born challenger Edgar Tabares. Following his 12th-straight victory in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner, ‘The Iron Man’ called for a trilogy bout with newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

“I want everything, but I want [Jonathan] Haggerty. Come fight me,” Rodtang said immediately following his ONE Fight Night 10 contest. “Come on, bro.”

Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty have met twice before with ‘The Iron Man’ coming out on top on both occasions. The first meeting in 2019 saw Rodtang score a unanimous decision victory en route to capturing the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. With some suggesting that ‘The General’ did enough to retain his world title, the two men were matched up once again, this time with a much more definitive finish.

Rematching in January 2020, Rodtang scored a third-round knockout to retain his world title and prove once and for all that he had Jonathan Haggerty’s number.

Fast forward three years, ‘The General’ is coming off of a jaw-dropping first-round knockout against one of the greatest of all time, Nong-O. Capturing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the process, Rodtang now sees this as a perfect opportunity for the two to wrap up their long-awaited trilogy bout while giving himself the chance to become a two-division ONE world champion.

