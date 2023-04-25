Rodtang Jitmuangnon teases third fight against Jonathan Haggerty

Newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has a whole host of challengers knocking on his door after he captured ONE Championship gold yet again last Friday.

But only one man on the list could truly have his number.

In a recent Facebook post, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong asked fans what they think should be the next fight to make, and many fans and athletes responded.

Sityodtong wrote:

“WHAT’S NEXT? TELL ME NOW!”

Included in the options were Rodtang vs. Haggerty 3, Haggerty vs. Harrison, Tawanchai vs. Haggerty, Nong-O vs. Haggerty 2, and Rodtang vs. Nong-O.

Sticking out in a sea of responses was a comment left by Haggerty tormentor, reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon himself.

Rodtang wrote:

“Rodtang vs Haggerty 3?”

The comment drew hundreds of reactions in just a couple of hours. Clearly, fans want to see a third fight between ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The General’.

Haggerty came into ONE Championship with a lot of hype behind him. After defeating Joseph Lasiri in his promotional debut, Haggerty challenged the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the flyweight Muay Thai throne. He won via unanimous decision, embarking on his first reign as king of the division.

Unfortunately, Haggerty met Rodtang in his first defense and surrendered the belt in an intense war that ended with ‘The Iron Man’ notching a points victory. The two fought in an immediate rematch a few months later, and Rodtang stopped Haggerty in the third round.

Now that Haggerty is a champion again, Rodtang has expressed interest in facing the 26-year-old Englishman for the bantamweight strap.

Could we see Rodtang vs Haggerty III in the near future? Only time will tell.

