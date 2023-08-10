Chingiz Allazov has respect for Tawanchai but says ‘he’s not the best’

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov has a great deal of respect for Tawanchai, but he doesn’t see him as much of a challenge inside the circle.

Allazov took one giant step toward establishing himself as the greatest kickboxer in the world by earning an impressive unanimous decision victory over Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13. The bout came seven months after ‘Chinga’ scored a stunning second-round KO against Thai sensation Superbon Singha Mawynn.

On the same night that Allazov retained his world title against the three-time GLORY Lightweight Kickboxing world champion, Tawanchai made his featherweight kickboxing debut against Georgia native Davit Kira. Tawanchai landed a third-round knockout against Davit and looked damn good doing it, but don’t get too excited by the prospect of Tawanchai stepping into the spotlight with Chingiz Allazov anytime soon:

“In kickboxing, he’s not the best. But he’s a real talented fighter,” Allazov said of Tawanchai in a post-fight interview. “I have only respect for him. I don’t know if we fight, or we don’t fight.”

Before Tawanchai considers strapping the eight-ounce gloves again, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder will defend his title in a super fight with former kickboxing king Superbon. The pair will meet in the ONE Fight Night 15 main event on October 6.

As for Chingiz Allazov, no official opponent has been suggested for his next appearance, but if things go his way, it will come against another iconic of combat sports, Giorgio Petrosyan.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.