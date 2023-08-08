Chingiz Allazov on enticing clash with Giorgio Petrosyan: “I like this”

Chingiz Allazov is open to a date against Giorgio Petrosyan when the Italian striking icon is ready to compete once more.

‘The Doctor’ has been on the sidelines following a horrific knockout to Superbon Singha Mawynn during their battle for the inaugural featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

Petrosyan underwent multiple surgeries to fix his broken jaw. Although he has returned to the doors of his Team Multi Fight Petrosyan in Milan, Italy, the 37-year-old hasn’t quite overcome the mental battle and get back into the thick of the action.

For his part, ‘Chinga’ wishes the multi-time kickboxing world champion only good things during this period.

If the Armenian-born athlete does decide to lace his gloves and hit his stride on the global stage, Chingiz Allazov would relish a chance to dance alongside the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion.

The Azerbaijan-Belarus representative told South China Morning Post:

“Giorgio Petrosyan, maybe he’ll come back, maybe not. For me, no problem. Maybe, if he’s ready. I like this.”

Watch the interview here:

Much has changed since ‘The Doctor’ last stepped inside the ONE Championship circle. Chingiz Allazov dethroned Superbon to become the divisional king at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

The Gridin Gym representative successfully defended his crown at the first time of asking against old foe Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13, putting on a striking clinic to earn a unanimous decision win after a high-octane duel. The bout can be seen on Amazon Prime, free for anyone with a Prime subscription.