Chingiz Allazov praises Marat Grigorian for turning up the heat: “He is a power fighter”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov continued his incredible run in ONE Championship by defeating longtime nemesis Marat Grigorian.

Defending his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship and position as the number one pound-for-pound striker in the sport, ‘Chinga’ continues to improve each time he steps inside the circle.

With a relentless pace and output, the champion was able to stop his opponent from getting into a groove for a majority of their clash in the ONE Championship ring.

Due to his high work rate, Grigorian eventually found a way into the fight in the championship rounds, showing his calibre as an elite contender.

However, having faced nothing but the best competitors in the world in his last three fights and facing Grigorian in the past, ‘Chinga’ knew to expect that from his opponent.

Despite his own confidence going into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Allazov didn’t expect Grigorian to go away without a fight.

During his post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Chingiz Allazov spoke about the strengths that his opponent brought to the table that allowed him to rebound late in the fight to make the contest closer:

“He is going forward, he is a power fighter, he is a dangerous fighter, he is a clever and powerful fighter.”

Watch the full interview below:

With a five-fight win streak and victories over elite opposition like Sitthichai, Superbon and now Grigorian, Allazov has solidified his status as the best in the world with no signs of anyone knocking him off the pinnacle for the foreseeable future.

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 card is available to watch back via replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers.