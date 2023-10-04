Tawanchai on kickboxing dream in ONE Championship: “I want to fight them and eventually take the belt”

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has already achieved the ultimate goal of becoming a title holder in his sport after dethroning Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022 at ONE 161.

Tawanchai has also made a successful defense of his world title against Jamal Yusupov by stopping him in the opening round via TKO in February 2023.

But the 24-year-old phenom is not satisfied with this achievement just yet, as he has set his eyes on climbing another mountain and embarking on history.

In his October 3 interview on Uppertalk with Antoine Pinto, he was asked what his long-term and short-term goals were, and the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative shared that he intends to compete in kickboxing and add another championship to his world title collection.

Tawanchai said:

“Now, I’m good enough at Muay Thai, so kickboxing is, of course, my next goal. I want to prove myself there. I want a belt. So many great guys there, I want to fight them and eventually take the belt.”

The Thai phenom’s journey to the kickboxing title already began in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13, where he made his kickboxing debut against Davit Kiria.

Tawanchai wasted no time in sending a strong message to the whole featherweight division, particularly the top contenders, as he obliterated Kiria and broke his right arm with a vicious kick in the third round to end the fight.

Currently, Tawanchai is preparing for another kickboxing match against Jo Nattawut this Friday, October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, after his scheduled world title defense against Superbon was scrapped due to an injury suffered to the latter.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

