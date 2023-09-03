“Tawanchai probably takes this” - Fans predict a Tawanchai spectacle in megafight vs. Superbon

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title match between defending world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchi and challenger Superbon Singha Mawynn on October 6 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 has everyone hyped up because it is one of the most highly anticipated bouts under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Even ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender and British superstar Liam Harrison expressed his excitement by breaking down the match between the two. Both of Thailand’s biggest Muay Thai superstars have the record and credentials to live up to their upcoming showdown.

Tawanchai holds a ONE Championship record of six wins, including five stoppages and one defeat, en route to his crowning glory in September 2022, when he dethroned Petchmorakot Petchyindee via unanimous decision at ONE 161.

On the other hand, Superbon has four wins, including two knockouts and one loss, to earn the world title shot. His victories were against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and Tayfun Ozcan. His only defeat was courtesy of Chingiz Allazov.

In the buildup to this epic clash, ONE Championship recently posted a video of Tawanchai dissecting his debut knockout victory over Sean Clancy in May 2021. The said video garnered positive comments for the 24-year-old.

Because of how the reigning ONE featherweight world champion explained the technique he used during that fight and the enormous power he displayed, some fans are rooting for him against the challenge of Superbon.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.