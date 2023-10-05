Tawanchai refuses to downplay Jo Nattawut based on his track record: “He has faced high-level fighters”

After Superbon withdrew from his mega fight with Tawanchai due to an injury in the initial main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday, October 6, ONE Championship was forced to find a replacement opponent for the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king.

Among the contenders in the featherweight division, Jo Nattawut has agreed to fight Tawanchai in a featherweight kickboxing match on three weeks' notice.

The American-based athlete has endured a tough time in recent outings on the global stage, and many are concerned whether he has enough within his arsenal to take out Tawanchai inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, Tawanchai, the 24-year-old phenom, isn’t buying the criticisms of several fans and has encouraged them to look beyond his record on paper.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete also recognized that ‘Smokin’ Jo’s defeats have only came against elite stand-up fighters – a testament to ONE’s reputation for owning the most stacked striking division in all of combat sports.

Tawanchai said this in his recent interview with ONE Championship:

“Look at each of his opponents! Don’t forget, he has faced high-level fighters. There is nothing to be ashamed of if you lose to those elite fighters. He didn’t lose to a small fry. Those are world-class fighters he lost to. He did his best. And, I believe Jo is good in his own way. Otherwise, ONE matchmakers wouldn't have brought him to fight with me.”

Nattawut is a ONE Championship veteran who has appeared in nine fights, winning five and losing four. His victories came against Yohann Drai, George Mann, Samy Sana, Sasha Moisa, and Yurik Davtyan, while his losses were courtesy of Giorgio Petrosyan (twice), Chingiz Allazov, and Jamal Yusupov.

Tawanchai looks to become the latest fighter in Nattawut’s record to hand him a defeat, which will help him inch closer to his goal of earning a world title shot against reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available live and for free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.