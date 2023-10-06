“The sooner it ends, the better” - Tawanchai eyes quickfire KO of Jo Nattawut

The quest for Tawanchai’s goal of becoming a two-sport world champion continues as he faces Jo Nattawut in his next kickboxing fight on Friday, October 6, at ONE Fight Night 15, which will happen inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nattawut was the replacement opponent for the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion after Superbon sustained an injury in the lead-up to their mega fight.

In his interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai shared that he wants to finish his fight with ‘Smokin' Jo.

This intention is rooted in the idea of getting another US$50,000 bonus, which he already achieved three times in his past fights.

However, Tawanchai won't drop his guard actively seeking for a highlight-reel moment because he recognizes that his veteran opponent also has the ability to knock him out.

Tawanchai said:

“Of course, I want to win by KO because I want a bonus. The sooner it ends, the better. But he also has a chance to finish me quickly as well.”

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative is coming off an incredible kickboxing debut win against Davit Kiria, where he scored a third-round TKO finish and caused an injury to Kiria with a bone-crushing kick to his right arm.

Tawanchai also has five wins under the world’s largest martial arts organization against Sean Clancy (third round knockout in May 2021), Saempatch Fairtex (first round knockout in January 2022), Niclas Larsen (second round knockout in June 2022), Petchmorakot Petchyindee (unanimous decision in September 2022), and Jamal Yusupov (first round TKO in February 2023).

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available live and for free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.