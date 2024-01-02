2023 was a very great year for ONE Championship overall as sports like kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling shone alongside MMA. Moreover, many new household names were created throughout the year.

As for the world title picture in the many different weight divisions, there were some that changed hands, but in the eyes of former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio, one world titleholder definitely has the makings of an all-time great: Jonathan Haggerty.

Haggerty may have only appeared in two fight cards in 2023, but he definitely made the most out of it by taking both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and then-vacant kickboxing world championship against the legendary Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade, respectively.

For Pacio, such achievement has put Haggerty atop the Muay Thai and kickboxing bantamweight divisions. However, 'The Passion' is not too confident in Haggerty moving down to flyweight once again in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I truly believe that bantamweight is the perfect weight class for Haggerty, not flyweight," Pacio said. "He looks dry at flyweight. Sure he’s a very good fighter as a flyweight, but at bantamweight? He’s a different beast.”

Joshua Pacio gets his shot at redemption in March

The Filipino MMA star will get his own shot at becoming a champion once again as he will face the man who defeated him for the ONE strawweight strap in the form of Jarred Brooks at ONE 166 on March 1 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

“The Passion” earned his way back to the rematch after he took away the fifth-ranked Mansur Malachiev’s undefeated record at ONE Fight Night 15.

Even though he feels no ill will towards Brooks for defeating him at ONE 164 in December 2022, Pacio certainly wants his title back.