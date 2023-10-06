Joshua Pacio holds no grudge against Jarred Brooks: “I’m happy for him”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Joshua Pacio will take the first step towards trying to reclaim the ONE strawweight world championship, a prized possession that has long been attached to his name.

Having produced multiple consecutive title defenses in his second run with the belt, Pacio’s reign came to an end at ONE 164 last year.

Since debuting with ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks proved himself to be a legitimate threat to the rest of the division with his grappling skills.

Beating Pacio via unanimous decision on the scorecards, Brooks is yet to defend his belt but he has been testing himself outside of his comfort zone by competing in a grappling match with Mikey Musumeci.

On October 6, Pacio will look to start building towards a rematch with the world champion by handing Mansur Malachiev the first loss of his career.

Whilst either contender could solidify their case for a title shot with a win at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Pacio is confident that he will prove himself to be deserving of his spot in the division.

In the lead-up to the fight, Joshua Pacio also revealed that he has no hard feelings towards the current champion, ‘The Monkey God,’ despite all of the trash talk ahead of their meeting at the end of last year.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the former champion wished the Mash Fight Team athlete well and promised to face off with him again in the near future.

“I’m happy for him. If you are a champion, you can fight every two months, anytime, you know. So hats off to him, he’s been very active, he had a grappling match with Mikey Musumeci, that was incredible. But ‘Hey Jarred Brooks, enjoy! And I’ll see you soon.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.