How to watch ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video

The historic ONE Fight Night 14 is already on the books, but we won’t have to wait long for ONE Championship to deliver another electrifying card featuring the best martial artists across multiple disciplines.

ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video will bring the action back to the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok live in US primetime on October 6.

In the main event, an interim featherweight MMA world champion will be crowned in the wake of Tang Kai’s injury. Former 155-pound world titleholder Thanh Le will be taking on the third-ranked Ilya Freymanov in a battle between two guaranteed finishers.

A second belt will be on the line when ONE strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella defends his throne for the first time against knockout artist Danial Williams.

Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut will also trade heavy leather in a three-round kickboxing war.

Apart from world-class strikers, two grappling icons will also look to steal the show in an openweight barnburner. ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will look to submit former featherweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki in a grappling-exclusive affair.

Check out the scheduled bouts in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling in this electrifying night of fights:

How to watch ONE Fight Night 15 in your local area

ONE’s monthly Amazon cards are more accessible than ever, available in over 190 countries across multiple platforms.

While we would all love to be at Lumpinee Stadium to watch the action live, fans can still be part of history in the comfort of their homes via television, tablet, computer, or any mobile device.

As always, ONE Fight Night 15 will air live in United States primetime hours, free of charge for those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.

6 Oct 8:00 PM EDT — New York

6 Oct 5:00 PM PDT — Los Angeles

6 Oct 8:00 PM EDT — Toronto

6 Oct 5:00 PM PDT — Vancouver

Over in Asia, the full broadcast of ONE Fight Night 15 begins at 8 AM Singapore Standard Time (SGT) and 7 AM Indochina Time (ICT).

In selected countries, the full event will be broadcast live on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube, and ONE’s Facebook).

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 15 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action live.

