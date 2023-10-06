Joshua Pacio eyes Jarred Brooks rematch after beating Mansur Malachiev: “I’m fighting for redemption”

Joshua Pacio’s road to redemption begins against one of the trickiest tests of his promotional tenure at ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday, October 6.

The former ONE strawweight MMA world champion meets No.5-ranked Mansur Malachiev in a pivotal showdown that could likely unearth Jarred Brooks’ first assignment as the divisional king.

In an interview with South China Morning Post before his fight inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Joshua Pacio gave his reasoning as to why this match should be considered a title eliminator contest.

The Lions Nation MMA affiliate shared:

“Yes, of course [this match should determine the next challenger]. I was supposed to be fighting Bokang. But they gave me Mansur. So whoever wins this match deserves a title shot.”

Watch the interview here:

As focused as he is on taking out the Dagestani grappling ace, the Filipino warrior’s mind is focused on a much bigger threat.

Simply because ‘The Passion’ wants to level the scores and be that man to end ‘The Monkey God’s tenure as the divisional king. At the same time, the top-ranked contender is fired up to kickstart a third reign at the top of the strawweight MMA mountain.

Joshua Pacio added:

“Here we are again. I’m fighting for redemption. I hope If I win this match, it’s going to be Jarred Brooks again.”

The 27-year-old lost his crown to the Mash Fight Team athlete when they slugged it out for full five rounds at ONE 164 inside the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines last December.

With a rematch within sight, ‘The Passion’ hopes to eliminate any threat that Malachiev presents at ONE Fight Night 15 on his way to a second fight chapter alongside Brooks.

The entire October 6 bill will be available to fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live in U.S. primetime.