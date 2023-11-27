 “It’s the plan for me to headline it” – Jonathan Haggerty confident he can sell out ONE card in Wembley Stadium or O2 Arena

ONE Championship has been graced by a ton of legendary names across its many different weight divisions as world champions, but one thing, among many others, that ties them to each other is their drawing power.

Becoming a world champion under the world’s largest martial arts organization's umbrella is a surefire guarantee to launch a fighter into stardom. But for someone on the level of Jonathan Haggerty, the name alone is enough to sell out arenas.

'The General' had the following to say about his confidence in selling out legendary arenas like Wembley Stadium and The O2 Arena in the United Kingdom in an interview with The Daily Star:

"I think it'll be amazing, I think with the fans turning up, it'll be a great night and either Wembley or the O2, just get it to the UK, it’s the plan and for me to headline it."

Who has Jonathan Haggerty faced during his run in ONE Championship?

The Orpington, England-born ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has faced a who's who of fighters during his time with ONE Championship.

Names such as reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri and Thai stars like Rodtang Jitmuangnon (twice), Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Nong-O Hama have all stepped into the ONE Championship circle against Haggerty with varying levels of success.

Of those names, only Rodtang has been able to come away with the victory against Haggerty.

'The General' is keen on protecting his status as world champion and will stop at nothing to protect the belt from would-be challengers.

One name that is expecting to fight Haggerty soon is fellow Brit Liam Harrison who is confident that he is just one win away from being on a collision course with his fellow countryman.