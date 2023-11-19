Liam Harrison confident one big win can set him on a collision course with fellow Brit Jonathan Haggerty

English striking superstar ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison can’t wait to get back into the ONE Championship ring and return to action.

Harrison is eyeing a showdown with fellow British star ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, who is the reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Speaking on a recent guest appearance on the Caffeine & Canines podcast, Harrison said he is just one or two wins away from being back in world title contention.

The 38-year-old veteran said:

“Because the boss said if I get myself back from injury I'll put you straight back into it. I had to win one more fight and then he said I'll put you straight back in for that title fight.” [3:28 onwards]

Harrison was last seen in action against legendary Thai fighter and former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama. The two met at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II in August of 2022. In that fight, Harrison injured his knee in the very first round, resulting in a technical knockout victory for Nong-O.

Since then, Harrison has been in recovery post-surgery earlier this year. But the 38-year-old says he is close to making a comeback.

Harrison is scheduled to return at ONE Fight Night 18 in January 2024 to take on former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker in a Muay Thai contest. Lineker will be making his ONE Championship Muay Thai debut.

Meanwhile, Haggerty is coming off a stellar performance at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video a few weeks ago, where he defeated Fabricio Andrade to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and became a two-sport world champion.

Could Harrison eventually meet Haggerty in the ONE Championship ring? According to ONE head honcho Chatri Sityodtong, it could be the biggest fight in UK’s history, and could easily sell out Wembley Stadium.