Liam Harrison still targeting rematch with Nong-O Hama: "We can run it back"

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison is steadily on his way back to action in ONE Championship, following a successful recovery and rehabilitation process on his injured knee.

Harrison was set back by an ACL tear after injuring himself in a world title opportunity against former divisional king and Thai legend Nong-O Hama in 2022. He has since been out of commission and working hard to get back into action.

Now that he’s been cleared by his doctors to return to full training, Harrison is out to pick up right where he left off, and he says there’s still unfinished business with Nong-O.

Speaking on a guest appearance on the Caffeine & Canines podcast on YouTube, Harrison stated that he has championship gold on his mind but believes he should settle the score with Nong-O first.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I reckon I’d start with someone first, get used to things, and then I'll be aiming back to fight for that belt. I just need a couple more wins under my belt and we can run it back, that rematch.”

Harrison met Nong-O at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II in August 2022. The 38-year-old English veteran challenged the then-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, but fell short of victory when he hurt his knee in the very first round.

Nong-O was awarded the technical knockout victory, and a very disappointed Harrison limped back to his corner in defeat.

Before Harrison can lure Nong-O back into a rematch, however, ‘Hitman’ is ready to make his highly anticipated return to the circle when he takes on former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker.

Harrison and Lineker will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 18 in January, as the Brazilian makes his ONE Championship Muay Thai debut.

As always, fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.