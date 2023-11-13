Liam Harrison praises ONE for turning the best strikers in the world into global superstars: “It’s been unbelievable”

English Muay Thai superstar ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison appreciates what ONE Championship has done, with how it has transformed the landscape of striking martial arts.

The world’s largest martial arts organization has given sports like Muay Thai and kickboxing a massive global platform, with millions of fans all over the world tuning in to watch live events.

In addition to promoting Muay Thai and kickboxing across the United States on Amazon Prime Video, ONE Championship also hosts weekly ONE Friday Fights events at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison talked about what ONE Championship has done for ‘the art of eight limbs.’

The 38-year-old Harrison said:

“ONE is coming out with the striking side. We’ve got these ONE Friday Fights events on every week, and they’re getting the massive names for people, like Rodtang. They’re becoming worldwide names. So, I think what ONE has done, especially for Muay Thai and striking this year, has been unbelievable. I think it’s incredible what they’ve achieved.”

Harrison is no stranger to the immense work ONE Championship has done in the striking martial arts realm, having participated in a few bangers himself. The ‘Hitman’ has put together some impressive performances on the world stage since he joined ONE in 2018.

The English superstar has been in the ring with the best of them, including Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and most recently, legendary Thai fighter and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama.

What’s next for Harrison? There’s a host of options. The 38-year-old veteran has recently recovered from a terrible knee injury he suffered in 2022 that has kept him sidelined for over a year.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for news and updates on Harrison’s epic return to action in ONE Championship.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates