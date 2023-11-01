“Contract received” - Liam Harrison teases return to action in January

English striking megastar and former ONE world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison has been on the mend for the past 12 months, following surgery on his injured knee earlier this year.

After losing an opportunity to fight boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr. at the O2 Arena in February, Harrison decided to put his health first and get his body right before coming back to professional fighting. Now with months of rehabilitation out of the way and almost a hundred percent recovered, Harrison is ready to make his highly anticipated return.

Harrison, who loves to connect with his fans on social media, teased his comeback with a mock-up photo of himself as the iconic ‘Hitman’ video game character alongside a caption in which he teased a fight.

The 38-year-old English star wrote:

“Contract received. Target locked in 🎯

Looking forward to bringing this guy back. See you in January @onechampionship”

Harrison was last seen in action in August of 2022, when he faced then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in Thailand.

Fans expected the showdown between legends to be an absolute barnburner of a fight. Unfortunately, action ended prematurely when Harrison blew out his knee midway through the first round, which resulted in a technical knockout loss.

What could be up for Harrison in January? There are a few big fights on the horizon for the ‘Hitman.’

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has expressed interest in pairing Harrison up against now-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, which could potentially sell out the iconic Wembley Stadium, given the sheer magnitude of the fight.

However, Harrison may not be ready for such a tough test in his first fight back.

Another fight that has been teased for Harrison recently is a special rules showdown with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for news and updates surrounding Harrison’s next fight.