WATCH: Liam Harrison shares clip of legendary Saenchai breaking his ribs with ‘a sneaky knee’

Battle-hardened veteran ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison has definitely been in the ring with some of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of this generation, but none greater than the legendary Saenchai.

Harrison, a former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger, recalls one of the many moments he shared the ring with the Thai icon. There’s one moment in particular that Harrison says left him broken.

‘Hitman’ shared a clip of Saenchai taking him for a ride with a dump, but then sneaking in a knee to the ribs on his way down that injured the Englishman. Harrison shared a clip on Instagram that you can see below:

Harrison wrote the caption:

“And that’s why he’s the 🐐 … no idea who I thought I was trying a spinning elbow on @saenchaithailand when he was fully in his prime haha …watch the slow motion how far he leans back and watch the sneaky knee when I’m falling that broke my rib. I darent cough, sneeze or pretty much move for a month after this fight 🤣 #saenchai#muaythai#ribbreaker”

It was indeed a nasty sequence that Harrison no doubt learned from. Saenchai even commented on Harrison’s post, apologizing to the ‘Hitman’.

Saenchai wrote:

“I am sorry😊🤟”

Harrison has since moved on and is now a ONE Championship superstar himself.

Currently rehabilitating an injured knee, ‘Hitman’ is slowly working his way back into fighting shape, and the future appears bright for the 38-year-old action star.

Harrison is heavily rumored to be in the works for a special rules striking match against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker, which would produce a fight of epic proportions.

However, ‘Hitman’ is also being targeted for a massive showdown with fellow Englishman, reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at Wembley Stadium in the UK.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on Harrison’s highly anticipated comeback fight.