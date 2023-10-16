John Lineker will move on with or without Fabricio Andrade: “I don’t intend to wait”

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and current No.1-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker is a man on a mission.

The 33-year-old Brazilian combat sports veteran has won his last two fights over tough opposition to reaffirm his footing in a stacked bantamweight division. Lineker has proven time and again that he is the most legitimate threat to Fabricio Andrade’s bantamweight throne, and ‘Hands of Stone’ is gunning for another crack at ONE Championship gold.

Meanwhile, Andrade is gearing up for a blockbuster crossover superfight. Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA king ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is set to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lineker says he is happy for his Brazilian countryman, and that he wants nothing more than to get another fight with ‘Wonder Boy’.

However, Lineker maintains that he will not wait around for another showdown with Andrade, and is willing to take on all-comers.

‘Hands of Stone’ said:

“I hope everything goes well for Fabrício and that he returns to fighting in MMA as soon as possible, but I don’t intend to wait.”

Lineker is looking to take on the biggest challenges at bantamweight, and that includes taking on some superfights on his plate as well.

One massive showdown ONE Championship is working on is pitting Lineker against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challengerand English legend ‘The Hitman’ Liam Harrison.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong mentioned in recent interviews that ONE has been trying to put together a Lineker vs. Harrison showdown in a special-rules striking match of epic proportions.

Harrison is currently recovering from injury and should be ready to sign the dotted line on that contract in short order.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Andrade’s next fight against Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3, and is available to fans in the United States and Canada absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.