Fabricio Andrade says Rodtang vs. Superlek is 50-50: “I don’t see a favorite in this fight”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade knows ONE Championship has an absolute banger on its hands tomorrow night, when two of Thailand’s greatest warriors go head-to-head in a highly anticipated clash to see who the best flyweight striker on the planet is.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to take on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on September 22, Asia primetime.

Andrade, like everyone else, is excited to finally witness these two go at it in the ring. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the Brazilian shared his thoughts on Rodtang and Superlek.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“Superlek should try to work more at distance, using kicks and trying to connect his elbows. Rodtang has the same style in every fight. He can really put that pressure on his opponents and has a very strong hand.”

When pressed for a prediction, Andrade had a difficult time picking a winner. He added:

“As I said, it’s a very difficult fight to make a prediction, as they are two top-level athletes. They are two athletes who have completely different games, so whoever manages to impose their fighting style first will stand out. I believe this fight will end in a knockout, but I don’t see a favorite in this fight.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Meanwhile, Andrade himself is set to return in November at ONE Fight Night 16 against Jonathan Haggerty in a fight for the ONE interim bantamweight kickboxing world title.