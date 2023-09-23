“You didn’t let us down” - Liam Harrison lauds epic battle between Rodtang and Superlek

The first fight between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is finally in the books.

After a lengthy period and multiple attempts to make this fight happen, it finally went down last night in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 in Bangkok’s famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superlek scored a knockdown in round two, which ultimately led to a unanimous decision victory on the judges’ scorecards when it was all said and done. Needless to say, the fight was an absolute banger, as the two Thai warriors left it all in the ring.

Unfortunately, however, because Superlek missed weight the day before, the fight was converted from a five-round world title bout, to a three-round non-title affair at a 140-pound catchweight. And while the fight was as exciting as advertised, fans couldn’t help but feel shortchanged.

The consensus now is that Rodtang and Superlek must fight again, and for the belt next time.

One man who wasn’t disappointed with the action at ONE Friday Fights 34 was ONE Championship bantamweight sensation ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison, who sat ringside at Lumpinee to catch all the action live.

Harrison posted a clip of the thrilling showdown on his official Instagram account and a message for Rodtang and Superlek.

‘Hitman’ wrote:

“2 seriously tough men. 2 absolute warriors congrats @superlek789 and @rodtang_jimungnon you didn’t let us down 🙏🏻 #onechampionship #superlek #rodtang”

What did you think of this fight? And it’s kind of pointless to ask, but do you want to see a rematch between ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The Kicking Machine’?

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the Rodtang vs. Superlek banger and all the action at ONE Friday Fights 34 on the ONE Super App and ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.