“I'm going to take him out” – Jonathan Haggerty says he’ll finish Fabricio Andrade early if the opportunity presents itself

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is ready to make a statement this weekend, when he steps inside the hallowed ONE Championship ring to make history.

The 26-year-old is one of the most talented strikers in the world today, and on Friday night, he gets the chance to prove he is the absolute best pound-for-pound in the pure striking arts.

Haggerty is set to do battle with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade of Brazil in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will bag the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and become a rare two-sport world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty said he would seek to take Andrade out early if the opportunity presents itself.

‘The General’ said:

“I mean, I'm looking for another one-round knockout. I'll be perfect, but I'm not going to hold myself to it, you know, I'm going to take my time. I know how tough he can be. And if it comes, like I always say, if he comes in, I'm going to take it and I'm going to take him out.”

Could this fight end early? With two explosive strikers and bonafide finishers going all out against each other, anything is possible. One thing is for certain, someone’s going home with two belts by the end of the night.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

