Fabricio Andrade ‘interested’ to see how Jonathan Haggerty adapts to kickboxing rules: “It’s very different”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade knows the ins and outs of the kickboxing rule set, having competed in the sport at the very start of his professional fighting career for several years.

The 26-year-old Brazilian superstar spent an extensive period of time living and competing in China as a kickboxer. He gained valuable fighting experience before eventually making his way to the world’s largest martial arts organization.

According to ‘Wonder Boy’, the same cannot be said for his upcoming opponent, who has absolutely no experience fighting kickboxing professionally.

Andrade is set to lock horns with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

The winner will exit the arena with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, and be henceforth recognized as a rare two-sport world champion.

Andrade feels that the transition from Muay Thai to kickboxing will prove to be a challenge for Haggerty, given that his biggest weapons will no longer be available to him.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade said he was interested to see how Haggerty has adapted to not being able to use his vaunted elbow strikes.

The 26-year-old Brazilian phenom stated:

“When we are talking about kickboxing, it’s very different. We haven't seen him fight kickboxing before. When you change from Muay Thai to kickboxing, of course it's a bit closer, compared to MMA to kickboxing.

“It'll be interesting to see how he’ll adapt from Muay Thai to kickboxing rules. I think it’s going to be interesting to see how he adapts to kickboxing from Muay Thai.”

Haggerty is known for his slicing elbows that come from out of nowhere to tear his opponents apart. Elbows are prohibited under kickboxing rules, which effectively takes away one of ‘The General’s' best weapons.

Will that play a factor in this fight? We will soon find out.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.