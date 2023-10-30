Jonathan Haggerty says it’s always been his dream to possess multiple world titles simultaneously: “I want all of them”

Jonathan Haggerty has always believed that he was destined to win multiple world titles, and he’s now on the verge of making that grand dream a reality.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will face ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in a superfight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, US primetime.

The two world champions will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The General’ said he’s always envisioned himself holding at least two world titles in the promotion.

Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, added that contending for a third world title could be the next thing he shoots for once he’s done with his business at ONE Fight Night 16.

He said:

“It's always been my dream since I started in ONE Championship. That was the goal, I said it all the time, one belt on the left shoulder and the other one on the right shoulder. But right now, I want all of them, and I also want my belt around my waist. Once that's done, then my dream is done. So then we go. Let's go!”

The British star has always set himself above the competition, and he hasn’t been shy about his ambition of capturing MMA gold in ONE Championship.

While he’s yet to figure in a professional MMA match, Haggerty has been around the sport since childhood.

Haggerty’s father is one of the pioneers of British MMA, and it wouldn’t be a farfetched idea to see the two-division world champion jump into the multi-faceted sport in the future.

Nevertheless, Haggerty is keen on stopping Andrade in Bangkok and getting another belt slung over his shoulder.

