Fabricio Andrade fancies a late knockout of Jonathan Haggerty: “We can give fans a proper fight”

ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion Fabricio Andrade will go for a victory in whatever form against Jonathan Haggerty in their showdown later this week but admits to fancying a knockout win.

‘Wonder Boy’ battles the division’s Muay Thai king Haggerty in an all-champion clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. They will dispute the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title in a contest that will serve as the headlining contest of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Fabricio Andrade, 26, is looking to give fans a “proper” fight by way of a knockout win, which he sees himself delivering late in the scheduled five-rounder.

The HIIT Studio/Marrok Force standout shared to onefc.com in an interview:

“I will be coming for the knockout, but, for sure, I think a KO later will be nicer because we can give fans a proper fight.”

Fabricio Andrade is seeking to make back-to-back title conquests after claiming the vacant bantamweight MMA world title in February with a commanding fourth-round technical knockout win (corner stoppage) over former divisional main man John Lineker.

For his upcoming fight, the Brazilian star is returning to his kickboxing roots in his push to become a two-sport ONE world champion. Prior to joining the promotion in 2020 and focusing on MMA, Fabricio Andrade had extensive experience competing in the striking art and had considerable success.

Out to foil his thrust while also advancing his own two-sport ambition is Jonathan Haggerty, who seized the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title back in April. He knocked out the division’s longtime title holder Nong-O Hama in the opening round to become the new sheriff in the weight class.

The 26-year-old British striker is actually gunning for a third ONE world title as he once held the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai world title before losing it to Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in August 2019.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.