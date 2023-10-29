Fabricio Andrade believes Jonathan Haggerty has never been keen on a firefight: “He tends to walk away”

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade claims that he already figured out the kryptonite of his upcoming opponent, Jonathan Haggerty, ahead of their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title match on November 3 in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 16.

This champion-versus-champion clash will fittingly happen inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Leading up to this gigantic showdown, Andrade identified a flaw in the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion’s game.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the Brazilian champion said that ‘The General’ is afraid to go on a firefight against his opponents, so he plans to pound on this come fight night.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“His main weakness is when the fight gets tough, he tends to walk away. I saw it when he fought Rodtang. And I can see some holes that I can take advantage of.”

The 26-year-old gave solid proof of this lack of engagement from the British superstar, as seen in his two fights against the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang, who gifted Haggerty a unanimous decision and a TKO defeat.

In those two fights, Rodtang found success in pressuring the Knowlesy Academy representative forward, which he obliged. Haggerty was also gun-shy about throwing strikes whenever he was on the back foot. This perceived weakness in his game is ideal for Andrade because he knows how to exploit it.

Using his trademark forward pressure and powerful strikes, the Tigey Muay Thai fighter was able to finish five of his six ONE Championship opponents.

On Friday, November 3, ONE Fight Night 16 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event is set to air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.