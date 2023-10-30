Jonathan Haggerty came to Thailand early to adapt to the hot temperatures: “We live it”

Extraordinary fights require extraordinary preparations, and reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty knows this all too well.

The 26-year-old English superstar has had his fair share of blockbuster fights over the last few years. Each time, he has entered the ring in prime fitness.

Haggerty’s next fight is no exception, and ‘The General’ has taken the liberty of flying thousands of miles to one of the hottest places on earth to get ready for arguably the biggest fight of his professional career.

Haggerty is set to take on ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade of Brazil in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

The winner will go home with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and become a rare two-sport world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty said his team, including chief sparring partner Liam Nolan, flew to Thailand early to acclimate to the scorching weather of ‘the land of a thousand smiles’.

‘The General’ said:

“Liam [Nolan] coming out to Thailand for the last three weeks before the fight, I think it’s a great idea. He can adapt to the heat. And just being alongside all of us as a team out here, we live it.”

Haggerty’s opponent, Andrade, is based out of the resort town of Phuket, and naturally has the advantage after having lived and trained in Thailand for the past few years. The climate in Thailand is a stark contrast from what Haggerty is used to in the United Kingdom, where temperatures fall below zero for half of the year.

Will this move to train in Thailand early pay off for ‘The General’? We will soon find out.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.