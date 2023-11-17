Jonathan Haggerty’s top priority is to protect Muay Thai throne: “I don’t feel like you’re a champion until you defend your belt”

Newly crowned two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty looks to make a quick turnaround following his second-round knockout of Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16.

After claiming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in April with a sensational first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama, ‘The General’ returned to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a champion vs. champion showdown with ONE bantamweight MMA titleholder Fabricio Andrade.

Haggerty added another impressive knockout to his resume, dispatching ‘Wonder Boy’ in the second round to claim the previously vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Two weeks removed from his big win, Jonathan Haggerty is already plotting his return, determined to defend his title in the art of eight limbs.

“My next fight will be sooner than you think,” Haggerty told Sports Illustrated in a recent interview. “I don’t feel like you’re a champion until you defend your belt, so the first thing to do is defend the Muay Thai belt.”

Who he defends his title against remains to be seen, but after dominating in the flyweight division for years, Muay Thai icons Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 could make the move to bantamweight in hopes of challenging Haggerty.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has also expressed an interest in booking a superfight between featherweight champion Tawanchai and ‘The General’ for a showdown in Wembley Stadium.

The options are practically endless, but no matter who Jonathan Haggerty defends his title against, ‘The General’ is sure to put on a show for the fight fans watching around the world.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.