WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty’s lightning-quick hands tear off his trainer’s pads

ONE Championship shared a video of Jonathan Haggerty destroying pads while training.

‘The General’ has been dedicated to hard work throughout his fighting career, leading to multiple world championships and a stellar reputation. He must now work even harder as a massive target is on his back since becoming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE recently posted an Instagram video of Haggerty preparing for his first world title defense, which is expected to happen later this year. The social media post was captioned:

“Jonathan Haggerty SHREDS the pads 🥊 Who should "The General" defend his bantamweight Muay Thai crown against FIRST? ☝️ @jhaggerty_”

Jonathan Haggerty is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. After solidifying his legacy in ONE, Haggerty endured back-to-back wars against Rodtang, losing both. He bounced back in the flyweight division with two wins and one at a catchweight before deciding to limit his weight cut and move up to bantamweight.

Haggerty’s decision to change divisions ended up being life-changing. On April 21, ‘The General’ fought Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. At the time, Nong-O seemed unbeatable after establishing a promotional record of 10-0.

Everything changed after Haggerty came out firing. The British superstar landed several knockdowns before knocking out Nong-O in the first round.

It’s unclear who is next for Haggerty. Luckily, he will have plenty of options, as several superstars have advocated for a fight against him. Some possible opponents for his next fight are Liam Harrison, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

