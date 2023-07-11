Jonathan Haggerty inks new multi-fight contract with ONE Championship: “The best organization in the world”

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is looking to achieve superstar status in ONE Championship.

The Londoner put pen to paper on a multi-fight deal with the promotion that should see him continue plying his trade alongside some of the biggest strikers in the sport for years to come.

Since joining the ranks of ONE, ‘The General’ has established himself as a fan favorite, putting on one dramatic fight after another to claim two divisional titles in the span of four years.

Jonathan Haggerty took to Instagram to announce his new agreement, stating that he’s never felt more appreciated as he had done at 'The Home of Martial Arts'.

He posted a picture of him signing the deal with a caption that read:

“I’m happy to announce that I have signed a multi fight contract deal with the best organization in the world @onechampionship 💰🤩 I just want to say thank you to @yodchatri & the whole team @onechampionship for taking care of me as always 🙏🏼”

In the same post, ‘The General’ took a moment to thank his fans for their continuous support:

“Massive thank you to each and everyone of you for your continued support throughout my career!”

After debuting with a dominant win over Joseph Lasiri, the Orpington native claimed the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in his sophomore outing from striking legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Unfortunately, his reign was cut short as Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeated him in back-to-back fights.

Jonathan Haggerty has turned over a new leaf ever since, though, moving up a weight class and registering four back-to-back wins, including his first-round walk-off knockout of Nong-O Hama to become the bantamweight Muay Thai king at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April.

Poll : 0 votes