Superlek intrigued by Jonathan Haggerty after shocking Nong-O KO: “I want to test his strength”

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 is interested in taking on British striker Jonathan Haggerty at some point in ONE Championship.

‘The General’ piqued the interest of the ‘The Kicking Machine’ after the former knocked out longtime champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title showdown in April to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king.

Superlek took note of the power displayed by Haggerty and, given the opportunity, he said he wants to test himself against it.

The 27-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout, who is also the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I won’t say that I want to be his first challenger, but I want to test my skills with him. He’s someone powerful enough to KO Nong-O, so I want to test his strength.”

But before he gets a shot at Haggerty, Superlek is busying himself in preparation for his scheduled fight later this week.

The Thai juggernaut will take on Russian striker Tagir Khalilov in the headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

The two are featured in a flyweight Muay Thai clash, part of a nine-fight showcase happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Superlek will be making a short turnaround, having fought and won just last June 23 against towering opponent Nabil Anane in a Muay Thai joust.

ONE Fight Night 12 is also his fourth appearance this year. He defeated Daniel Puertas of Spain in January to claim the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. Then, in March, he successfully defended it against Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams.

Tagir Khalilov, meanwhile, also enters the contest on a high, winning his last two matches by way of finishes in the first round. ‘Samingpri’ is determined to continue with his winning ways and earn a title shot against reigning division king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

