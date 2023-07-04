WATCH: Superlek demonstrates perfect three-hit sequence for a textbook KO

Superlek Kiatmoo9 shared a video of him breaking down a three-hit combination he used in his last fight.

On June 23, the Kiatmoo9 affiliate returned to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division after competing in two kickboxing matches. The Thai superstar was matched up against Nabil Anane, a 6-foot-2 19-year-old prodigy with the potential to evolve into a world title challenger.

It didn’t take long for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion to finish Anane. With less than a minute left in the first round, the 27-year-old Thai fighter put together a beautiful combination to secure the win at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The 27-year-old recently did a breakdown of his fight-ending sequence, which was posted on the YOKKAO Instagram account with the caption saying:

“All the ingredients needed for a picture perfect KO combination 👊 Follow for more recipes 📝”

On July 14, Roman Kryklia was scheduled to defend his light heavyweight kickboxing world title against Francesko Xhaja. Unfortunately, Xhaja pulled out with an injury, creating a need for a new ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video main event.

Nearly three weeks after his last fight, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will return to action in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division. The Thai superstar has been matched up against Tagir Khalilov, who was scheduled to fight Elias Mahmoudi. Khalilov is riding a two-fight win streak in the division.

Superlek vs. Khalilov will now headline ONE Fight Night 12, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes