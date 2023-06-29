Superlek ready to take on all-comers in kickboxing and Muay Thai: “Anyone is good”

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is willing to take on anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is fresh off a successful return to the art of eight limbs at ONE Friday Fights 22, scoring a vicious first-round finish against newcomer Nabil Anane inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. With a kickboxing title around his waist and an undefeated record in Muay Thai under the ONE banner, Superlek can pretty much have his pick of the litter, and he appears to have landed on reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Asked if there were any other opponents he was chomping at the bit to face inside the Circle, ‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“Not really. I don’t have the second-most [preference] specifically. Anyone is good,” Superlek told the South China Morning Post.

Clearly, Superlek has his sights set on becoming a two-division world champion, and Jonathan Haggerty likely presents him with the best opportunity to achieve that goal. It also gives him the chance to bring the bantamweight Muay Thai world title back to Thailand after Haggerty’s shocking first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in April.

Whether or not that fight happens remains to be seen, but Superlek vs. Jonathan Haggerty is an undeniably intriguing matchup that could ultimately lead to the long-awaited superfight between ‘The Kicking Machine’ and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

