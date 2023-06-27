WATCH: Electrifying highlights from a star-studded ONE Friday Fights 22 card

Last week's ONE Friday Fights 22 proved to be one of, if not the best, ONE Friday Fights card ever. The 11-bout card nearly blew the roof off the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The fact that seven bouts ended in either KO or TKO with a total of nine fighters receiving performance bonuses is evidence enough that every fight fan should see this iconic event.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, newly crowned interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai word champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai, and ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin all took home $50,000 performance bonuses.

ONE Championship posted a highlight video of ONE Friday Fights 22 on YouTube:

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is just one fight away from seeing redemption after losing his belt to Joseph Lasiri last year. The Bangkok native made his home crowd proud by knocking out Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao inside two rounds. This sets him up for a massive unification bout with Lasiri in the near future.

In the show’s curtain closer, ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 continued his pursuit of his division's Muay Thai throne by knocking out the young and hungry Nabil Anane in the first round.

The heralded 'Kicking Machine' overcame a massive seven-inch height disadvantage to knock the 6'2" prodigy out with a vicious body punch. This gets him closer to the dream match of the decade: a Muay Thai clash with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In perhaps the biggest fight of ONE Friday Fights 22, ONE light heavyweight and formerly interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin unified the promotion's heavyweight belt by knocking out his rival Arjan Bhullar within 15 minutes.

After months and months of trash talk and buildup, 'Sladkiy' can finally say declare himself the undisputed ONE heavyweight king and a bonafide double-champ.

ONE Friday Fights 22 can be viewed for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

