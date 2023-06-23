ONE Friday Fights 22 results: Prajanchai faceplants Sam-A to claim interim strawweight Muay Thai title

Prajanchai PK Saenchai made a loud statement at ONE Friday Fights 22 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, asserting his mastery over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to claim the interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Both fighters looked relaxed and loose after the ceremonial Wai Kru, trading fluid leg kicks to start the bout.

The southpaw Sam-A methodically stalked his younger counterpart and tried to find a home for his fearsome kicks early.

Prajanchai, on the other hand, employed his Olympic boxing credentials, disrupting Sam-A’s rhythm with deceiving feints and landing sharp kicks from the outside.

Given their knowledge of each other’s skills, the two Muay Thai savants figured in a feeling-out process in the first three minutes.

That all changed in the second round, as Prajanchai switched to a higher gear. The 28-year-old Thai star displayed his blistering speed, connecting on a sharp one-two and finishing it off with a slapping leg kick.

At the halfway mark of the round, the PK Saenchai bypassed Sam-A's defenses and flattened him with a gorgeous straight left that landed flush on the legend’s chin.

The former two-sport ONE world champion barely survived the count and was in survival mode as Prajanchai pounced.

Smelling blood in the waters, Prajanchai backed Sam-A with a barrage of hooks. The Evolve MMA affiliate showed composure but was clearly still feeling the lingering effects of the knockdown.

Prajanchai turned up the volume, displaying his ridiculous hand speed and tagging the 39-year-old several times in rapid succession. He finished him off with a sharp elbow, violently planting his compatriot face down to the ring for the victory.

Final result: Prajanchai PK Saenchai defeats Sam-A Gaiyanghadao via KO at 2:10 of round two to claim the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Title

Prajanchai received a well-earned $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his efforts.

He also clinched a rematch with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph Lasiri in a unification bout.

ONE Friday Fights 22 full results:

Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeats Nabil Anane via KO at 2:03 of round one (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Prajanchai PK Saenchai defeats Sam-A Gaiyanghadao via KO at 2:10 of round two to claim the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Title

Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeats Nathan Bendon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 142 lbs)

Nico Carrillo defeats Muangthai PK Saenchai via TKO at 1:23 of round two (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Anatoly Malykhin defeats Arjan Bhullar via TKO at 2:42 of round three to unify the ONE Heavyweight World Title

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong defeats Eddie Abasolo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Fariyar Aminipour defeats Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon via split decision (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeats Gingsanglek Tor Laksong via KO at 0:28 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 132 lbs)

Akram Hamidi defeats Jomhod Auto MuayThai via TKO at 0:36 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 119 lbs)

Thongpoon PK Saenchai defeats Yangdam Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen via split decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 119 lbs)

Shamil Erdogan defeats Fan Rong via KO at 0:37 of round two (MMA - middleweight)

