ONE Friday Fights 22 results: Superlek Kiatmoo9 erases Nabil Anane with 1st round KO

No amount of height difference was going to stop Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Despite standing seven inches shorter than his opponent, Superlek took out the highly touted Nabil Anane in the first round of their flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Friday Fights 22 this Friday.

The 6-foot-2 Anane looked to have Superlek under pressure in the first few moments of the first round and he used his massive height to keep his distance and evade the Thai superstar's aggression.

Anane even tagged Superlek with a couple of punches up top, but the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion was far too wily for the 19-year-old striker.

Superlek immediately knew how to negate the height mismatch and quickly turned his attention to Nabil’s midsection.

Once he found his range, Superlek went on the offensive and blasted Anane with a sickening straight right to the body.

Superlek knew that he had the two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion hurt, and he proceeded to launch another body shot that eventually felled the young giant.

Anane tried his hardest to get back up, but Superlek’s body shots caused too much damage and the referee officially waived off the contest 2:03 into the first round.

Following the bout, Superlek said he had no problems taking on such a tall task.

Superlek told Mitch Chilson in the in-ring interview:

“I don’t think too much of it, my boss told me to fight so I fought him”

Superlek’s bumped his winning streak six straight fights and collected a nice $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The win was Superlek’s 10th overall win in ONE Championship and his seventh under Muay Thai.

