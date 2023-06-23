WATCH: Nabil Anane towers over Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 22 faceoffs

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 will literally have a tall order when he takes on 6-foot-2 ONE newcomer Nabil Anane this week.

The two fighters will collide at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in a featured flyweight Muay Thai showdown, part of an 11-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

19-year-old Nabil Anane will be enjoying a seven-inch height advantage over 5-foot-7 Superlek, which he said he will be capitalizing on come fight night.

The South China Morning Post vividly captured the discrepancy in height between the two in an Instagram post of their faceoff. It captioned it with:

“It’s going to be a tall order for Superlek against Nabil Anane tomorrow at ONE Friday Fights 22!”

Check out the post below:

To prepare him for his ONE debut, Algerian fighter Nabil Anane sharpened his skills at Venum Training Center in Pattaya.

He trained under the guidance of coach and ONE veteran Mehdi Zatout and got additional assistance from top-tier teammates like Alaverdi Ramazanov and Sinsamut Klinmee.

Anane is seeking to continue making a ripple in the combat sports scene which has already seen him achieve solid milestones, including winning the IFMA Amateur World Championship in 2017 and becoming the youngest-ever WBC Muay Thai world champion last year.

Out to give him a rude welcome is Superlek, the No.1 ranked contender in the division and concurrently the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

He is coming off another successful defense of the kickboxing gold in March, knocking out Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams in the third round of their title showdown.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will be aired for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes