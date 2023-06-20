Nabil Anane breaks down his biggest advantage over Superlek: “It’s a very big problem”

ONE rising star Nabil Anane pretty much towers over every opponent he’s ever faced, and that will not change in his upcoming clash against the mighty Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The ONE Championship neophyte, who stands at 6-foot-2, will look to use every bit of that size advantage to spoil the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion’s return to Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

Speaking to the Singapore-based promotion ahead of the most high-profile fight of his promising career, Nabil said he plans to use his towering height and absurd reach to upset his more experienced foe:

“My advantage against every opponent is my height. I have this huge advantage and it will be a great disadvantage for [Superlek]. It’s a very big problem for all of my opponents.”

Superlek, who is considered tall for the division at 5-foot-7, will have his work cut out for him to reach Nabil’s chin. After all, the 19-year-old youngster dwarfs him by five inches, which is a huge disparity, especially in combat sports.

‘The Kicking Machine’ has dealt with towering opponents in the past, but has not met one as rangy and as talented as the Muay Thai prodigy.

Then again, Superlek is a grizzled veteran with over 160 career fights, including 10 inside the Circle, and has practically seen it all throughout his illustrious career.

The Algerian may have the physical tools to give the Kiatmoo9 Gym star a hard time, but it remains to be seen if he can capitalize on that this coming Friday inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

