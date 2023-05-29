Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek set for Muay Thai tussle at ONE Friday Fights 22

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has already had a busy start to 2023, and things are about to get slightly busier than usual for the Thai megastar come ONE Friday Fights 22.

The man known to many as ‘The Kicking Machine’ is set to return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 23, for his third promotional appearance of the year.

He will face two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

With a stunning 133-29-4 professional resume and a seven-bout winning streak, there’s no denying that Superlek is in the form of his life.

The Buriram native has evolved into one of the top strikers on the ONE Championship roster since making his promotional bow in February 2019, winning nine out of 10 fights on the global stage.

His impressive form landed him the biggest opportunity of his career earlier this year – to compete for Ilias Ennahachi’s flyweight kickboxing crown. Unfortunately for the latter, he was forced to vacate his strap due to his inability to make the flyweight limit of 135 pounds while hydrated.

As a result, Daniel Puertas stepped up to challenge the Thai for the vacant strap at ONE Fight Night 6 in January. But the Spanish athlete couldn’t find a way to stop Superlek from fighting his way to the world title after an intense five-round affair.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative then got his tenure as a divisional king off to a perfect start with a cracking knockout of Danial Williams in the main event of ONE Fight Night 8 in March.

This bout joins two previously announced fights – Arjan Bhullar-Anatoly Malykhin’s heavyweight unification bout and Sam-A-Prajanchai’s interim strawweight Muay Thai world title showdown – which certainly make ONE Friday Fights 22 one of the most stacked blockbusters of the year.

