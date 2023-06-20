Nabil Anane says he has ‘nothing to lose and everything to gain’ vs Superlek

ONE Championship debutant Nabil Anane knows he will be a massive underdog in his upcoming Muay Thai match with the great Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The pair of fierce Thai warriors will honor the “Art of Eight Limbs” with an explosive flyweight Muay Thai match-up at ONE Friday Fights 22 at Lumpinee Stadium on June 23.

The 19-year-old phenom is already feeling the nerves of fighting in front of a global audience for the first time.

Nabil even drew the reigning ONE kickboxing flyweight king as his dancing partner, which makes this match-up more nerve-racking than usual.

Speaking with the Singapore based-promotion ahead of his debut, Nabil acknowledged ‘The Kicking Machine’s lofty credentials and said he’s already a legend in the sport:

“Superlek is already a master. He’s so good. He knows what he needs to do. I think, when he fights, he doesn’t even need a cornerman. He already knows. He just fights. He knows what to do in there. Like I said, he’s a master.”

Then again, there’s a reason why ONE Championship offered a talented up-and-comer like Nabil a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fight Superlek right off the bat.

The promising Team Mehdi standout has amassed an impressive 33-4 record in Thailand’s unforgiving Muay Thai circuit and is surrounded by killers at Venum Training Camp.

The fearless youngster has also proven to be wise beyond his years, as he heads into the biggest fight of his life with an insightful mentality. He added:

“And yeah, I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. It will be a great fight for sure.”

