WATCH: Superlek parries a teep kick and counters with a knee to perfection

Superlek Kiatmoo9, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, is set to return to the art of eight limbs at ONE Friday Fights 22 with the aim of delivering another highlight-reel-worthy performance.

With an undefeated record in Muay Thai under the ONE Championship banner, Superlek looks to continue his winning streak against 19-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated co-main event clash.

Before ‘The Kicking Machine’ steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, ONE Championship is looking back at one of Superlek’s most impressive wins against 40-win striking standout Fahdi Khaled.

“NASTY knee 😱 Will Superlek score another finish when he returns to Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 22 against Nabil Anane?”

As a four-time Muay Thai world champion, a two-time ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, and the No. 1 ranked contender in the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai division, Superlek is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished fighters in the sport today. That makes him a perfect target for Nabil Anane, who will be looking to test his skills against one of the best in the business.

Anane, at just 19 years old, has already made history in the sport by becoming the youngest-ever WBC Muay Thai world champion, capturing the 126-pound title when he was 17. Less than a year later, he added another world title to his resume, capturing the 135-pound crown. Now, he seeks to test his skills against one of the most revered ONE world champions inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

