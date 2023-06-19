Arjan Bhullar guarantees he will end Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar guarantees that Anatoly Malykhin's hype train will be stopped in its tracks at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The long-awaited heavyweight unification bout will finally take place inside the sacred grounds of Lumpinee Stadium this coming Friday, June 23.

The heavy-hitting Malykhin, who became the division’s interim ruler in Bhullar’s absence, has relentlessly taunted the Canadian-Indian world champion for the last two years.

Bhullar wants to make the Russian eat his words with decisive victory to end the chatter once and for all. ‘Singh’ went as far as claiming he’ll be the first fighter to beat and finish Malykhin in his MMA career:

He told the South China Morning Post in an exclusive interview:

“I'll finish him. I'll finish him. Which round it's going to be, it's going to depend on what he is. Yeah, it could be early, it can be deeper. I can't pick the round. That's up to what he has on the inside.”

Watch Bhullar’s full interview:

While Bhullar does not possess the nuclear one-shot power of the two-division world champion, we’ve seen his ability to overwhelm his opponents and pound them to oblivion.

The American Kickboxing Academy product became the first MMA world champion of Indian descent when he pummeled Brandon Vera at ONE: Dangal back in 2021.

Bhullar showcased his underrated boxing when he was able to hang with a deadly striker like Vera on the feet. He finished the job in round two, using his incredible wrestling pedigree to take the fight to the mats and bludgeon ‘The Truth’ with punishing ground and pound.

Can Bhullar neutralize Malykhin’s power and bring him to deep waters? We’ll find out real soon at ONE Friday Fights 22 in a few days.

