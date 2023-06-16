Arjan Bhullar reckons Brandon Vera is more dangerous than Anatoly Malykhin

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar believes he won’t have much trouble against interim champion Anatoly Malykhin in their upcoming heavyweight world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22.

As far as ‘Singh’ is concerned, his last opponent in the Circle, Brandon Vera, is far more dangerous than the Russian heavy-hitter.

Speaking in a recent interview on The MMA Underground, Bhullar insisted that ‘The Truth’ was far more skilled than Malykhin, who he deems as a one-dimensional fighter:

“I had Brandon Vera - he’s dangerous, he’s knocked guys out with his shin, with his knee, with his hands. He’s good off his back and he couldn’t do nothing to me. Much more danger there, and I stood up with him for a long time.”

Following a dominant promotional debut against Mauro Cerilli at ONE: Century II, Bhullar earned himself a shot against the former heavyweight king Vera at ONE: Dangal.

The Canadian-Indian fighter immediately put the pressure on the revered striker using his underrated boxing to trap Vera near the Circle walls.

From there, Bhullar imposed his vaunted freestyle wrestling and neutralized 'The Truth’s' elite striking.

He employed the same tactic in the second round and eventually got the finish via relentless ground and pound to become the first Indian MMA world champion.

Rewatch Bhullar vs Vera below:

It will be interesting to see if Bhullar can do the same against Malykhin, who also comes from a wrestling background.

In his last outing, we’ve seen the two-division world champion use his heavy hips to keep the fight on the feet against BJJ specialist Reineir de Ridder.

The undefeated Malykhin is also a proven finisher, with his 12 wins all coming by way of KO and submission.

Don’t miss this high-stakes gargantuan match-up at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, which will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Here’s Bhullar’s full interview:

Poll : 0 votes