Arjan Bhullar wants Anatoly Malykhin out of his life once and for all: “I want him gone”

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is getting sick and tired of hearing Anatoly Malykhin’s name repeatedly for the last two years.

On June 23, in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 22 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, ‘Singh’ is eager to move on from his heated rival by finishing him off in the most decisive way possible.

Given the stretched-out chatter surrounding the two best heavyweights in the promotion today, most would think they have already fought inside the Circle at least once or twice.

In reality, their impending clash next week marks the first time these two behemoths will finally square off in what has become a long-overdue heavyweight unification battle.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Underground, an irked Bhullar said he can’t wait to put the thought of Malykhin in his rearview mirror:

“He’s been in my life for two years. I want him out, I want him gone. I could have beat him two years ago but we’re here and we’re gonna beat him now. It’s a perfect fight to come back to.”

Watch the interview in its entirety:

Bhullar and Malykhin’s paths were bound to collide at some point the moment ONE Championship introduced an interim heavyweight world title.

Due to Bhullar’s prolonged absence because of matters outside of fighting, Malykhin ascended to his throne by knocking out Kirill Grishenko.

The undefeated Russian destroyer went on to achieve two-division world champion status while Bhullar was away, as he also took away Reinier de Ridder’s light heavyweight crown.

The Canadian-Indian superstar, on the other hand, promises he stayed active during his hiatus and plans to showcase the improvements he made in his game.

After years of delaying the inevitable, Bhullar and Malykhin will finally lock horns in arguably one of the must-see heavyweight MMA matches of the year.

